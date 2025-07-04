New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to define boundaries between Assam and Meghalaya.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that the signed MoU would help people and administration have clarity on the jurisdiction and would also allow governance to shine in the "once grey areas."

"In 1972, when Meghalaya was carved out, a significant portion of its boundary with Assam was left ambiguous, often leading to chaos and tension between our states. 50 years later, in 2022, under the leadership of Adarniya @narendramodi Ji and in the presence of Adarniya @AmitShah Ji, our two states signed a historic MoU to begin defining our boundaries. 6/12 disputed areas have been resolved and earmarked for boundary works, and fruits of that agreement are now flowing in as the first pillars get erected.

So, how do these pillars improve harmony between the sister states?

People and administration on both sides now have clarity on jurisdiction. Governance can finally shine in these "once grey areas", the post read.

Meanwhile, on July 3, CM Sarma challenged the Congress to say that cow slaughter in the name of sacrifice was a "heinous crime", stating that it would take seven lifetimes for the Opposition party to say it.

"I challenge Congress to muster the courage to tell the Muslim community in Assam that cow slaughter in the name of sacrifice is a heinous crime. They will never be able to say it. When it comes to the rights of Gau mata (cow), the BJP does not care about any vote bank," Sarma posted on X.

He said that the BJP has the courage to say that Islam doesn't mandate cow sacrifice and allows for the sacrifices of other animals.

"They will never speak against Qurbani. However, the BJP has the courage to say it clearly: Islam doesn't mandate cow sacrifice specifically. Qurbani can be of other animals, too. BJP dares to urge people that on the next Eid, please offer a goat, not a cow. Can Congress do the same? It will take them seven lifetimes to say this. Tell me, who is the true well-wisher of the cow?" Sarma said in a video posted on his X account. (ANI)

