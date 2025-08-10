Bijni (Assam) [India], August 10 (ANI): Assam Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Pijush Hazarika on Sunday attended the 82nd Central Session of the Sadou Asom Sutradhar Chatra Santha, held in Bijni over a two-day programme organised by the Sadou Asom Sutradhar Student Union and the BTR Sutradhar Students' Union, in collaboration with the Chirang District Sutradhar Students' Union.

In his address, Minister Hazarika stated that the present Government of Assam has implemented significant measures for the advancement of the Sutradhar community.

Acknowledging that the community, like others, faces multiple challenges, he urged the representatives of the Chatra Santha to undertake new initiatives aimed at promoting the educational, social, economic, and political development of its members.

He encouraged prioritising education to improve success rates in competitive examinations and professional fields such as medicine and engineering, emphasising that greater participation in these sectors is essential for the community's progress.

He strongly vouched for the Students Association's proactive role in providing funds for intensive coaching of students of the community to crack administrative services and other competitive exams.

The Minister identified education as the primary driver of economic and social mobility and noted the increase in the number of colleges and universities in Assam.

He advised the community to make full use of the seat reservation facilities available to Scheduled Castes in medical education and recommended that the Santha establish mechanisms to provide financial assistance to deserving students.

He further announced that discussions, led by the Chief Minister, are in progress for the creation of a Development Council for the Sutradhar community.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, etc. Kaushik Rai, MLA, Ajoy Kumar Ray, Chief Executive Councillor of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC), Jibesh Roy, BTR Executive Member, Arup Kumar Dey, President of the Sadou Asom Sutradhar Students' Union, Lakhikanta Sutradhar, District President of the BJP, Ratan Roy, along with other dignitaries. (ANI)

