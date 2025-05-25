Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika, chaired a review meeting on Saturday at his office conference hall to assess the progress of various initiatives under the department.

The various key areas reviewed included the issuance of ID cards for the transgender community, state scholarships for specially-abled students, the Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme, welfare schemes for senior citizens, the functioning of State Anti-Drug Centres, implementation of PM-AJAY and Adarsh Gram Yojana (Phase II), and welfare schemes for SC and OBC communities. Engagement with stakeholder organisations for inclusion and rehabilitation was also discussed.

The Minister emphasised the importance of intensive awareness campaigns to ensure that more beneficiaries are covered under these schemes.

He stressed the need for proactive outreach and effective implementation to enhance the impact of welfare initiatives.

He also instructed the Department to organise dedicated meetings with organisations representing the transgender community, persons with disabilities, and addiction rehabilitation centres.

The Minister expressed his intent to personally meet the representatives of these groups to listen to their concerns and discuss viable solutions for their inclusion, empowerment, and rehabilitation.

The Minister also took stock of the implementation status of various schemes under the Directorate of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, including the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) and the ongoing second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana.

He directed officials to expedite the execution of these schemes with a focus on transparency, inclusion, and measurable outcomes to uplift the most marginalised communities.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner & Secretary of the Social Justice & Empowerment Department, Pallavi Gopal Jha, the Director of the Social Justice & Empowerment Department, Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, the Director of the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backwards Classes Department, Dr. Kulashree Nath, along with other senior officials. (ANI))

