Guwahati, Jul 29 (PTI) Assam has expanded its wildlife reserves by taking action against encroachment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday, noting that the state has the world's third-highest tiger density.

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Sarma said Assam is not just protecting tigers, it is reclaiming their kingdom.

"With the world's 3rd highest tiger density, expanded reserves and bold action against encroachment, the striped beasts of Assam continue to roam with power and pride," he posted on X.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state, with its rich biodiversity and iconic tiger reserves like Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Nameri, leads the way in tiger conservation.

"Through strict anti-poaching measures, habitat restoration, and involvement of local stakeholders, Assam ensures the tiger's roar continues to echo through its wild landscapes," he said.

