Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati on Saturday.

PM Modi was accorded a colourful welcome through cultural programmes outside LGBI Airport in Guwahati.

On his way from the airport to Koinadhara State Guest House in Khanapara, thousands of people welcomed the Prime Minister.

On the other hand, a grand lantern lighting ceremony was held at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, in Guwahati to welcome PM Modi.

More than 1 lakh diyas were lit to welcome the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam from February 3 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives worth more than Rs 11,599 crore during a public programme in Guwahati, said the Assam government.

PM Modi will attend the state BJP Core Committee meeting at Koinadhara State Guest House tonight.

He will address a mega public rally at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, on Sunday.

Providing world-class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites has been a key focus area for the Prime Minister.

In yet another step in this endeavour, one of the key projects for which the foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister is Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple, stated the Assam government.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple road upgrade projects worth over Rs. 3400 crore, under which 43 roads, including 38 bridges, will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region.

With a view to harnessing the tremendous sports potential of the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international-standard sports stadium in Chandrapur and the upgrade of Nehru Stadium to a FIFA-standard football stadium.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Further, the foundation stone for development of a medical college in Karimganj will also be laid by him. (ANI)

