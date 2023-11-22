Main gate of the Special Branch of Assam police (Image/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam police arrested two civil servants in connection to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam 2014.

As per officials, the two arrested civil servants are undergoing interrogation at the Special Branch (SB) of Assam Police in Guwahati.

Additional Director General of Police (CID), Munna P Gupta, who is also the Chief of SIT said, "The Special Investigation Team has arrested two civil servants in connection with the APSC Dibrugarh police station case. The investigation is underway."

Earlier, the Political (A) department of the Assam government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the investigation of the APSC Dibrugarh police station case number 936/2016.

The notification of the state government issued on September 30, this year stated that Munna P Gupta, Additional DGP (CID) is the Chief of SIT and Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is the Deputy Chief of SIT.

"The other officers who will assist the SIT are, Upen Kakati, Deputy Superintendent, CID; Rabin Deka, Deputy Superintendent, CID; Inspector Puranjay Bora, CID and Inspector Debajit Choudhury, CID," said the notification.

The SIT will complete the investigation in a time-bound manner, preferably within six months, to take appropriate steps to file chargesheet against the accused persons.

The APSC cash-for-job scam was unearthed after a woman filed a complaint before Dibrugarh district police and a case was registered at Dibrugarh police station in 2016.

According to an SIT official, the special investigation team will interrogate a few more civil servants in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the two arrested civil servants were produced before a court in Guwahati today.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

