Cachar (Assam) [India], December 9 (ANI): Assam Police on Thursday arrested a hardcore terrorist of Liberation Tigers of Tribals with arms in Assam's Cachar district.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte and police recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition in possession from him.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that based on secret information Cachar district police conducted a special operation at Hari Nagar area under Joypur police station and arrested one self-styled terrorist of Liberation Tigers of Tribals.

"The arrested terrorist has been identified as Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte. He is a member of Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT). We have recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition in possession from him,' said Mahatta.

"Notably, this outfit was formed in 2018 and since then terrorists are involved in the drugs trade, kidnapping, killing, illegal tax collection and other criminal activities," the SP of Cachar district said.

According to Cachar district police, 12 militants of the outfit including the chairman and deputy chairman surrendered before the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on July 29 this year.

Meanwhile, an AK Series rifle along with some ammunition were recovered by Udalguri Police on Thursday, said Special Director General of Police (DGP), Assam. (ANI)

