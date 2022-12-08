New Delhi, December 8: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is to be produced before the Saket court on Friday, as per sources.

The Tihar Jail authority has asked its 3rd Battalion to provide special security to the accused Aftab as he will be produced before the concerned judge concerned. Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Delhi Police Takes Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla to Hospital With Tight Security for Narco Test.

The 28-year-old, who is dismembering Shraddha's body and storing the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in the custody of Delhi Police. According to the jail authorities, Aaftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Experts Say Aaftab Amin Poonawala’s ‘Confessions’ Have No Legal Validity.

One of the investigators in the case even said Aaftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case. According to sources, Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess in the cell.

