Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): Assam Police arrested three persons and seized 20 packets of yaba tablets from a truck at a check post at Dilai Bazar in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special Naka was set up by police at Dilai Bazar, Karbi Anglong. At about 12.20 pm on Wednesday, a 6 wheeler truck was intercepted and on being thorough search of the vehicle 20 packets of yaba tablets (total 40,000 yaba tablets) were recovered inside the cabin of the truck.

The arrested persons have been identified as Hussain Ahmed (21), Nawaj (20) and Wahidur (19), all natives of Manipur. (ANI)

