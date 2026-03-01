New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Congress high command on Sunday held a meeting at Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi to discuss the selection of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, sources said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal were present in the meeting.

Also Read | Srinagar School Holiday: Schools and Colleges Shut for 2 Days Amid Protests Over Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killing.

A top party source said that the names of candidates are likely to be announced within the next two days.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states, as the members are set to complete their term in April 2026, a press note stated.

Also Read | India Women Cricketer Richa Ghosh Placed in 'Under Ad-Judication' Category Ahead of West Bengal Elections 2026.

The polling is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

According to a press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

Out of the ten states set to hold the Rajya Sabha polls, Congress has a majority government in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, while it is a part of the ruling DMK-led coalition in Tamil Nadu.

BJP MP Indu Goswami is set to vacate an Upper House seat in Himachal Pradesh at the end of her tenure. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday stated that the BJP would not be able to repeat its previous strategy, as the Congress is fully alert this time.

Speaking to ANI, Agnihotri said the Congress high command would soon finalise its candidate.

The Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM said, "In the coming days, the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for March 16 will take place, and the party high command will soon decide the candidate. I don't think the BJP will be able to make any attempt this time."

"Earlier, they managed to win the seat despite our efforts to defeat 'Operation Lotus', but this time the Congress is fully alert," he added.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has announced the candidature of four prominent names, Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)