Cachar (Assam) [India], December 25 (ANI): In a successful joint operation against drug peddlers in the state, Assam Police and the Border Security Force have seized YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore in the Chalchapra area of Silchar. The tablets were seized from a vehicle and five people were arrested.

"Acting on a tip-off, @cacharpolice along with @BSF_India conducted a search operation and seized a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State carrying YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore from the Chalchapra area of Silchar. Five persons have been apprehended in this regard. Further investigation is going on," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday in a post on X.

Yaba, which means crazy medicine in Thai, is a combination of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. Yaba is produced in Southeast and East Asia.

Meanwhile, five people were arrested from a scrap shop in the Meherpur Botertol area in the Cachar district with over 300 grams of heroin, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.

The arrested persons were identified as scrap shop owner Amaj Hussain Barbhuyia (30), his staff Mostak Ahmed (25), drug delivery accused Rajan Ahmed (21), Chumki Begum Mazumdar (above 18), and another person, Mokbul Alam Laskar (29).

Nine soap cases containing 306.51 grams of heroin were recovered from the accused, Cachar district Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta said. (ANI)

