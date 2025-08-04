Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 4 (ANI): Assam Police, under its flagship Sishu Mitra Programme, convened a State-Level Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue aimed at strengthening coordination and bridging systemic gaps within the child protection ecosystem.

The objective of the initiative was to strengthen institutional response mechanisms and reinforce the need for shared responsibility of all stakeholders in ensuring child protection, rehabilitation, and justice as mandated by law.

Launched in 2019, the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme is a pioneering initiative that works in partnership with UTSAH Child Rights Organisation and UNICEF to build a child-friendly policing system in Assam.

Justice Kaushik Goswami, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, who was the Chief Guest, lauded the initiative, stating, "It is a critical step towards addressing convergence and synergy-related issues to ensure that children who come into contact with the child protection system get access to justice and rehabilitation without any hindrance."

He further emphasised that "Child Protection is not a gift, it is every stakeholder's Constitutional duty."

Harmeet Singh, Director General of Police, Assam, noted that the programme aligns with the Assam Chief Minister's vision for children, adding, "Our aim was to create a platform where all stakeholders could engage in open dialogue to collectively resolve challenges that obstruct access to services for children who come into contact with the justice system, to ensure justice for every child."

Addressing the responsibilities of various departments in ensuring a child-friendly justice system, Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Political Department, Government of Assam, underscored the need for child-sensitive infrastructure and services across all police stations, courts, and service-providing agencies.

The event also featured technical presentations by senior Government officials, including John B. Ekka, Additional Chief Secretary (Labour Welfare), Mukesh Ch. Sahu, Principal Secretary (Women & Child Development), Dr. P. Ashok Babu, Commissioner and Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), Sanjukta Parashar, IGP (CID), Mamta Bhadani (Special Judge, POCSO Court), Makhan Phukan (Director, Prosecution), and Laxminarayan Nanda (Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Assam).

Surendra Kumar, Additional DGP and Convenor of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, summarised the departmental feedback and reaffirmed Assam Police's commitment to drive sustainable, actionable reform on the ground.

The Dialogue saw participation from District & Sessions Judges from Kamrup, Nagaon and Morigaon; Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights; Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Mission, State Legal Services Authority, Judicial Officers, Special Judges of POCSO Courts, Assam Police, Welfare of SC& BC, Social Justice & Empowerment Directorate, Special Public Prosecutors, Social Justice & Empowerment, DLSA, CWC and JJB officials, Childline and One Stop Centre staff, and other key stakeholders from across the State.

Sarmistha Barua, AIG (Welfare) was the moderator for the programme. Assam Police emphasised that this State-level Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue will be institutionalised as a recurring forum to build synergy and convergence for a more child-friendly and rights-based protection system in the state. (ANI)

