Goalpara (Assam) [India], August 25 (ANI): Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Thursday said that the state police is implementing counter-radicalisation measures in the state, a development which comes after some persons liked with terror groups Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested.

A person liked with AQIS and ABT was arrested in Assam's Goalpara district on Thursday.

Also Read | AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Makes an Appeal over the Alleged Remarks of Arrested & … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Speaking to ANI on the prevailing situation, the Assam DGP said that "some people" are taking "advantage" of the Madrasas sprouting in the state.

"We're implementing counter-radicalisation measures in the state. We have engaged with different Muslim groups in this regard, and they've cooperated. Many madrasas are sprouting in Assam and that is why some people are taking advantage of it," he said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Doctors at Century Hospital Remove 150 Maggots From 50-Year-Old Woman's Nose.

The official informed that the conspiracy is being hatched outside Assam, primarily from neighbouring Bangladesh.

"The whole conspiracy is being hatched outside of Assam. Primarily from Bangladesh, some Al-Qaeda affiliates are influencing people here and spreading radicalisation. We have arrested more than 34 people till now. We will not allow such conspiracies to succeed," the DGP said.

Earlier in the day, Assam Police accessed some significant information about the plan of Al-Qaeda in the wake of the arrest of two Imams arrested from Goalpara district and informed about the anticipated possibilities of some more arrests soon.

A senior official of Assam Police informed that six Bangladeshi terrorists who entered Assam a few years back had targeted people of Char areas (the sandbars or small sandy islands) and some remote areas dominated by the Muslim community.

As per the information accessed by the Assam Police, the Bangladeshi terrorists linked with AQIS/ABT had recruited many people in the state and indoctrinated many others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)