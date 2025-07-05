Guwahati, Jul 5 (PTI) Assam Police personnel have won five gold and three silver medals in the ongoing World Police and Fire Games.

Congratulating them, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X, "A proud moment for Assam. Four @assampolice Wrist Wrestling players clinched medals in World Police and Fire Games, Birmingham, USA, making the nation proud."

He said Kandarapa Borah has won gold in both right and left hands, Amlanjit Borthakur gold in right and silver in left hand.

Junmoni Das has bagged gold in right and silver in left hand, while Lovita Koch clinched silver in right and gold in left hand.

"Congratulations to the winners!" the chief minister added.

The World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) are an Olympic-style, biennial competition with thousands of athletes representing first responders from different countries across the world. This includes law enforcement, firefighters and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration and customs.

The games are governed by the California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF) and the WPFG Board of Directors.

In the current edition, which is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, India is placed third currently in the overall medals tally with 373 medals, including 174 gold.

USA and Brazil are at the top of the tally with a total of 811 (351 gold) and 469 (164 gold) medals respectively.

