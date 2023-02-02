Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], February 2 (ANI):As many as three people were arrested with heroin worth Rs 6-7 crore in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam, informed police officials on Thursday.

The accused were apprehended in two separate operations carried out by the police.

"Police seized 1.304 Kg of heroin worth Rs 6-7 crore and apprehended three persons in two separate operations in the Karbi Anglong district today," said John Das, SDPO, Bokajan.

In the first operation, Karbi Anglong district police seized 304 grams of heroin in the Laharijan area and apprehended one person, an official familiar with the matter said.

The person was identified as Fayas Uddin (18), a native of the Doboka area. John Das, SDPO of Bokajan told ANI that acting on secret information, a checkpoint was set up in front of Laharijan police point by In-charge Laharijan PP ASI Jiten Gogoi, SI (P) Sarat Kakati, C20 CRPF Camp Bokajan and PP staff.

"The security personnel intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-02CC-2548 and on being thoroughly searched, 25 soap cases containing 304 grams of heroin were recovered," Das said.

"The drug packets were seized under the supervision of SDPO Bokajan and Officer-in-Charge, Bokajan," Das added.

"In the second operation, an anti-drugs operation was carried out outside the Diphu railway station," the official said.

"Police recovered 1 kg of heroin and apprehended two persons identified as Chandra Sekhar Sen (45) and Dhiraj Solanki (30), both residents of Jhalawar in Rajasthan," the official added.

"The market value of the seized drugs in both operations is estimated to be about Rs 6-7 crore," Das added.

The raid was carried out by SDPO Bokajan and Deputy SP (HQ) assisted by Officer-in-Charge, Diphu police station, an official said. (ANI)

