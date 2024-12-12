Sribhumi (Assam) [India], December 12 (ANI): Police in Assam's Sribhumi district recovered and seized 50,000 Yaba tablets from a secret compartment in a car and apprehended five individuals.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Protim Das of Sribhumi district stated that acting on reliable intelligence, the Sribhumi district police conducted an overnight anti-narcotics operation in the Anglabazar area under the Badarpur police station on Wednesday night.

"During the operation, a police team intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01FL-7370 and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets from the secret chamber of the vehicle," SP Das said.

The operation was led by the Superintendent of Police, Sribhumi district.

The five apprehended persons, all from the Sribhumi district, were identified as Abdul Sadik, Amiruddin, Anamuddin, Ziaul Haque, and Kamrup Haque.

SP Das further mentioned that the vehicle had come from Champhai district in Mizoram.

"Legal action has been initiated to investigate both the forward and backward linkages," Das added.

Meanwhile, on December 3, Assam Police seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 36 crore and arrested one person in Cachar district, according to officials.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Cachar district police conducted a special operation on Monday targeting the transportation of narcotics in the Salchapra area under the jurisdiction of the Silchar police station. During the operation, two vehicles coming from a neighbouring state were intercepted.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police, Cachar district, stated that the police team seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets concealed in the vehicles, with an estimated market value of Rs 36 crore.

"Our operations against illegal drugs are ongoing. The Assam Chief Minister aims to make the state drug-free, and we are relentlessly working towards this goal. Based on intelligence inputs, we conducted a special operation in the Salchapra area under Silchar police station in the early hours of Monday," said Mahatta.

"During the operation, we seized a large quantity of drugs and two vehicles transporting them from a neighbouring state. The drugs, totalling 12 packets containing 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets, were hidden in potato sacks loaded in the vehicles. We also arrested one person, identified as Md Azad Lashkar, 20," he added.

Mahatta further informed that the vehicles used for the illegal transportation were also confiscated. (ANI)

