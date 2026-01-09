Seoul [South Korea], January 9 (ANI): HD Hyundai strengthened shipbuilding cooperation with the Tamil Nadu government following a high-level delegation visit to the Ulsan shipyard in South Korea.

Five officials from the Tamil Nadu government, including TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, and Gaurav Daga, Deputy Vice President at Guidance Tamil Nadu, toured the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. facility to observe commercial and special-purpose vessel operations.

According to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea, the visit follows an exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between HD Hyundai and the Tamil Nadu government in December last year regarding the construction of a new shipyard.

The Indian government currently evaluates the development of new shipyards under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, a strategic initiative designed to establish India as a global powerhouse in the shipping and shipbuilding sectors. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways previously identified Tamil Nadu as one of five candidate sites for a dedicated shipbuilding cluster.

The delegation reviewed advanced production systems, automated facilities, and core operational capabilities necessary for modern shipyard management. During the tour of the Ulsan shipyard, officials examined the infrastructure required to support India's manufacturing goals.

"Rajaa noted that cooperation with HD Hyundai, the world's leading shipbuilder, will serve as an opportunity to build the foundation of India's shipbuilding industry ecosystem and create high-quality jobs. The minister added that Tamil Nadu will play a pivotal role in revitalising India's shipbuilding industry and expanding exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," the report said.

HD Hyundai officials indicated that the engagement aligned with their broader market expansion strategy in the region.

"This visit by Tamil Nadu government officials demonstrates the Indian government's strong commitment to fostering the shipbuilding industry," the report quoted Choi Han-nae, head of Corporate Planning at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. "Strengthening our cooperation with India in the shipbuilding and offshore sectors will serve as a catalyst for our further market expansion." (ANI)

