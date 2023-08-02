Karimganj (Assam) [India], August 2 (ANI): Assam police on Tuesday seized over 31,000 bottles of cough syrup from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Tuesday.

According to the police, a police team of Churaibari watch post, on Tuesday, found an abandoned truck bearing registration number TR-01AR-1730 in the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border.

"We have found a truck in abandoned condition at the Churaibari area during naka checking. During the search, the police team recovered 105 cartons of cough syrup containing 31680 bottles. We suspect that the driver of the truck fled from the area while noticing police checking," Gitartha Dev Sarma, Deputy SP of Karimganj district, said.

He further said that the market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 1.50 crore.

Further police investigation is on. (ANI)

