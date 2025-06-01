Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police on Sunday arrested another prime accused under the ongoing Operation Ghost SIM.

The arrested person has been identified as Mostafa Rahman (29), resident of Pokalagi village, under Golokganj police station in Dhubri district of Assam.

The STF, led by its Chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta, launched the Operation Ghost SIM last month and earlier arrested 10 persons from various parts of the country.

The STF chief said that, on the night of May 31, a prime accused, Mostafa Rahman, was apprehended by a police team from STF, Assam and Dhubri district police.

"The operation was conducted after working on an input provided by Gajraj Military Intelligence. Several items have been recovered during the operation. The STF team recovered one Laptop, 2 Mobile Phones, 3 Micro ATM Machines, one Biometric Device, 6 numbers of ATM Cards, 11 Voter ID Cards, one Aadhaar Card, one PAN Card," Assam police CPRO, Rajib Saikia, said in a press statement.

With this arrest, the number of accused persons arrested under Operation Ghost SIM now stands at 11.

Further interrogation of the accused is currently underway.

In May, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police busted a racket of Fake SIM cards and arrested seven people.The entire operation, Operation Ghost SIM, launched by the Assam Police STF, was led by Mahanta.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh had said that, information was received from Gajraj Military Intelligence about a racket involving fake SIM cards, operating with bases in Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

"This information was further developed into actionable input by the Special Branch and Special Task Force of Assam Police. Therefore, after strategic deliberation, an operation was planned to be carried out simultaneously in two districts of Assam and Rajasthan and one district in Telangana. The operation has been named Operation GHOST SIM. On May 14, a case was registered at STF, Assam, under Sections 61(2)/147 /148/62 of BHARATIYA NYAYA SANHITA (BNS), read with Section 18 of the UA(P) Act and Section 66 of the IT Act, and an investigation was launched," Singh had said. (ANI)

