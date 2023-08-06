Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 6 (ANI): Assam Regimental Centre held passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveers in Shillong.

According to Centre's official statement, 44 Agniveers passed out in a scintillating ceremony conducted at the Parsons Parade Ground, Happy Valley.

The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Dinesh Chandra Singh Kanyal, Sena Medal, Commandant, Assam Regimental Centre.

Brigadier Dinesh Chandra Singh Kanyal complimented the passing out batch for their immaculate standards and exhorted them to strive for perfection and be steadfast in their pursuit of excellence.

The ceremonial passing out parade marks the completion of the training schedule for recruits in the Training Centre. These Agniveers will be serving in Assam Regiment Units at various locations spread accross the country, the statement said.

Swaying to the tune of the Regimental song, the Agniveers erupted in joy to mark a successful transition from enthusiastic recruits to valiant soldiers.

The passing out parade was attended by the proud parents of the Agniveers who felt honoured to send their sons to serve the nation in the Indian Army, the statement added. (ANI)

