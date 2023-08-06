Jaipur, August 6: An inebriated man allegedly thrashed an 85-year-old woman to death in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Sunday. A purported video of the incident which happened in Tarpal village falling under Saira police station area on Saturday also surfaced on social media, they said. Rajasthan Horror: Drunk Man Punches Elderly Woman in Chest, Drags Her by Hair Before Thrashing Victim to Death With Umbrella in Udaipur; Act Caught on Camera (Disturbing Video).

In the video, accused Pratap Singh (70) can be seen beating up the woman with an umbrella and also hitting her with his legs near the Mahadev temple. He also claims to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva while thrashing the woman. According to police, four people, including Pratap, Nathu Singh and two juveniles who were present there and filmed the incident, have been detained for interrogation. Rajasthan Shocker: Two Teenage Sisters Gang-Raped for 18 Months by Father's Co-Workers in Alwar, Both Pregnant; FIR Registered.

WARNING! Some Viewers May Find the Following Video Disturbing

The elderly woman, in the video, is seen pleading for mercy. Meanwhile, another person standing near him kept telling the accused not to do so. Two minors who shot the video also tried to stop the accused but to no avail.

“During questioning, the man told police that in his drunken state, he thought that he was an incarnation of Lord Shiva and beat the woman to death. He also claimed to bring her back to life,” Udaipur SP Bhuwan Bhushan Yadav said.

“Four people, including the prime accused, have been detained,” he said.