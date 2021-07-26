Dispur (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): Assam on Sunday recorded 1,054 new COVID-19 cases, and 22 deaths, said the National Health Mission of the state.

According to the media bulletin, there are 13,910 active cases with a positivity rate of 1.43 per cent.

The recovery rate of Assam stands at 96.35 per cent with the fatality rate at 0.9 per cent. So far, the state has registered 5,58,491 cases, 5,38,098 recoveries and 5,136 deaths.

There are four districts with a high caseload including Kamrup Metro with 150 cases, Golaghat with 67 cases, Lakhimpur with 61 cases and Jorhat with 57 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)