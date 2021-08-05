Guwahati, Aug 5 (PTI) Assam on Thursday reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 5,343, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The coronavirus caseload in the north-eastern state increased to 5,71,571 as 1,067 more people tested positive for the infection.

Three fresh fatalities deaths were registered in Kamrup Metro and two each in Biswanath, Nalbari, and Tinsukia.

Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Nagaon, and Sonitpur reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.93 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Of the new cases, 202 were reported from Kamrup Metro, 76 from Golaghat, 72 from Lakhimpur, and 70 from Sivasagar.

As many as 1,249 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,54,204, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 96.96 per cent.

Assam now has 10,677 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has tested over 1,93,03,582 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

Over 1.18 crore people have been inoculated with 20,81,018 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

