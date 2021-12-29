Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) Assam on Tuesday registered 120 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 6,20,357, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 6,160 as two more persons from Cachar and Dibrugarh succumbed to the disease, it said.

At least 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other reasons in the state so far, according to the bulletin.

Of the 120 new cases, 55 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, it said, adding that the fresh infections were detected from 31,517 sample tests and the daily positivity rate was at 0.38 per cent.

At least 68 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,12,059.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.66 per cent.

Assam now has 791 active cases, up from 741 on the previous day.

Over 3.72 crore doses of vaccines have been administered so far, and 1,45,602 people were inoculated during the day.

