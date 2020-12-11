Guwahati, Dec 11 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,000 with one more person succumbing to the disease, while 127 new infections pushed the coronavirus caseload to 2,14,432 Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The new death case was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, he said.

Also Read | David and Goliath Films and Lal Bhatia Are Helping Budding Singers Reach Out to the Audience.

"Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today... Condolences and Prayers," Sarma tweeted.

The overall positivity rate stood at 3.84 per cent against total testing of 55,83,981 samples so far.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Power Render Images Leaked Online Ahead Of India Launch.

"127 cases detected out of 21,002 tests conducted with positivity rate of 0.60%," the minister tweeted.

With new cases, Assam reported a total of 2,14,432 COVID-19 cases, of which 53,137 have been reported from the state capital alone.

For four consecutive days, the state reported more recoveries at 149 discharges than the number of new infections.

The state currently has a total of 3,493 active COVID-19 cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation.

In Assam, 2,09,936 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease and were discharged from different hospitals and CCCs and three have migrated to other states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)