Guwahati, Jul 18 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,47,283 as 1,329 more people tested positive for the infection on Sunday while 15 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,999, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Of the 15 COVID-19 fatalities, two deaths each were reported from Charaideo, Kamrup Metropolitan, Sivasagar and Sonitpur district, and one each in Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai and Jorhat districts, the bulletin said.

It also said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the death toll caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

Of the 1,329 new COVID-19 cases, the highest 179 patients were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 101 in Golaghat, 98 in Lakhimpur and 95 in Dibrugarh.

The COVID-19 positivity rate on Sunday was 1.86 per cent as 1,329 new cases were detected out of 71,546 samples tested, it said.

The state had reported 1,727 coronavirus cases on Saturday against testing of 1,33,760 samples.

Currently, the state has 16,468 active COVID-19 cases and the patients are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation.

With 5,47,283 total COVID-19 cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 3.22 per cent against total testing of 1,69,80,318 samples so far.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported a total of 1,12,252 cases of COVID-19.

During the day, the state reported 2,277 people recuperating from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 5,24,469, it said.

The NHM bulletin further said a total of 87,81,921 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. This includes 72,49,794 first doses and 15,32,127 second doses.

It said that a total of 23,791 persons were vaccinated on Sunday.

