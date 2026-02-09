Munich [Germany] February 9 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a protest demonstration at Porta Nigra Square in the German city of Trier to highlight what it described as systematic and serious human rights violations in Balochistan, according to a post shared by BNM on X.

As cited by BNM's post, human rights activists and supporters of the Baloch cause participated in the demonstration, expressing solidarity with the people of Balochistan. Protesters raised concerns over enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and state repression against political activists and human rights defenders, alleging that these actions are being carried out in an organised manner by the Pakistani state.

Also Read | Video: Lindsey Vonn Crash at 2026 Winter Olympics, AP Photographer Explains How She Captured the Devastating Fall.

Through placards, banners and speeches, participants urged the international community, global human rights organisations and the media to take note of the situation in Balochistan. Speakers stated that despite decades of reported human rights abuses, the plight of the Baloch people continues to receive limited international attention, as mentioned in the BNM post.

BNM activists also distributed pamphlets in German and English during the protest to raise awareness among the public. The demonstration highlighted the impact of alleged abuses on women, children and families of the disappeared. Speakers noted that families--particularly mothers and children, have been demanding justice and the safe return of their loved ones through peaceful means for years, but instead face what they described as collective punishment.

Also Read | Donald Trump Wishes USA Cricket Team Luck in T20 World Cup 2026, Says 'America Is Rooting for You!'.

According to BNM's post, speakers including Luqman Baloch, Wajahat Baloch, Asif Baloch, Mujeeb Abdullah, Shariq Baloch and Habib Baloch condemned enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and collective punishment in Balochistan. The speakers criticised the Pakistan Army, alleging the use of force against civilians. They claimed that dozens of people have recently been killed in Gwadar, Mastung and Kech, and that civilians have also died in drone strikes.

The protesters said these developments place responsibility on the international community to reassess military and economic assistance, defence cooperation and arms sales to Pakistan. The post further highlighted what was described as collective punishment targeting families of political activists, citing the enforced disappearances of Muhammad Bakhsh Sajdi, Naeem Sajdi and Rafiq Baloch, relatives of BNM Chairman Dr. Naseem Baloch, allegedly aimed at pressuring him to abandon political activities.

BNM also stated that Dr. Naseem Baloch's family has faced long-term repression, including years-long enforced disappearances of relatives and an alleged extrajudicial killing during a home raid. The post added that families of other BNM leaders and activists have also faced harassment in recent days.

The protesters asserted that BNM leaders and activists would not be intimidated by such actions. They also referred to the arrest of lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chatha, claiming that lawyers and human rights defenders speaking against alleged abuses in Balochistan are also being targeted.

According to the BNM post, the demonstrators demanded that the United Nations, the European Union and international human rights bodies carry out independent investigations into alleged human rights violations in Balochistan and ensure accountability under international law. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)