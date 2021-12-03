Guwahati, Dec 3 (PTI) Assam reported two COVID-19 deaths and 143 fresh cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 6,17,306, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

Three persons had succumbed to the disease and 124 fresh infections were recorded on Thursday.

Kamrup (Metro) and Sonitpur reported one death each during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 6,113.

The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,133 as against 1,188 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate increased to 0.48 per cent from 0.44 per cent on Thursday

Kamrup (Metro) reported 61 new cases followed by Dibrugarh (10), Kamrup (Rural) -nine, and Jorhat (eight) during the day.

The new cases were detected out of 29,668 clinical examinations, increasing from 28,112 tests on the previous day, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state have so far reached 2,58,32,092.

The number of patients who recuperated from the infection during the day was 196, lower than 198 on Thursday. The total number of recovered people in the state is 6,08,713.

The current COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.61 per cent, the bulletin said.

The cumulative beneficiaries administered the vaccines in the state so far increased to 3,38,31,720 with 2,13,56,859 receiving the first dose and 1,24,74,861 administered the second dose.

