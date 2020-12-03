Guwahati, Dec 3 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 985 with two more persons succumbing to the disease on Thursday, while 165 new cases took the tally to 2,13,336, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that 177 patients were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,08,843. The recovery rate in the state is currently 97.89 per cent. The number of active cases at present is 3,505 while three patients had migrated out of the state. "Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today..... Condolences and prayers!" Sarma tweeted. One person each died in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts. The current death rate in the state remained at 0.46 per cent, the minister said. The 165 new cases included 48 from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Assam conducted 28,008 tests for COVID-19, taking the total number of such tests to 53,96,616 including both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.

