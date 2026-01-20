VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 20: LogisticsNow, a vertical AI logistics-tech platform has won the Sustainability Leaders Track at the Supernova Challenge Dubai 2025, a key category within Expand North Star, one of the world's largest and most competitive global startup events. The recognition places LogisticsNow among leading technology innovators creating measurable impact in sustainable logistics with multi-million dollar savings and supply-chain transformation for the Fortune 2000.

Also Read | Jaguar Crash in Noida: Teen Girl Killed, 3 Injured After Speeding Luxury Car Collides With Truck in Sector 49.

Why This Award Matters

The Supernova Challenge is widely known for its scale, drawing hundreds of startups and technology companies from around the world each year. Participants are evaluated by global investors, industry experts, and policymakers on criteria such as innovation, applicability, growth potential, and the ability to solve large-scale problems.

Also Read | High Drama in Tamil Nadu Assembly: Governor RN Ravi Walks Out, Claims Mic Was Switched Off and Address Text Had 'Inaccuracies'.

Winning the Sustainability Leaders Track holds specific significance because the category focuses on solutions that demonstrate real and verifiable impact. For the logistics sector--one of the largest contributors to global emissions--technology-based intelligence systems are becoming essential for improving load efficiency, reducing empty miles, and supporting organisations in transitioning to more sustainable, automated AI driven freight operations.

This award highlights LogisticsNow's work in helping enterprises make structured, data-driven freight decisions that reduce both cost and carbon impact. It also reflects a broader industry shift: supply-chain strategies everywhere are increasingly being shaped by the need for efficiency, precision, and sustainability, three areas where LogisticsNow's freight intelligence systems offer clear multi million $ value.

Understanding LogisticsNow's Impact

LogisticsNow builds freight intelligence infrastructure for global B2B commerce. Its core platform, LoRRI.ai, functions as a Smart Logistics Grid, bringing together > $2.5 billion freight data, AI models, and network analytics to improve how enterprises plan and procure and optimize logistics and freight.

LoRRI.ai supports companies in four major areas:

- Freight Intelligence & Procurement: Benchmarking and data-backed sourcing decisions, with end-to-end high speed procurement execution.

- Dispatch Planning & Execution: Improved utilisation and planning across large networks.

- Mode and Truck-type optimisation: Selecting the most efficient transport modes based on performance and cost.

- Emissions-aware decision-making: Tools to evaluate and reduce the environmental footprint of freight operations.

By standardising and analysing freight intelligence, LogisticsNow helps companies improve, cost efficiency, and resilience within their supply-chain networks. The platform is designed to work across industries and geographies, making it adaptable for complex freight movements.

Key Metrics and Achievements

LogisticsNow's growth and operational impact are reflected in several core metrics:

- 250%+ year-on-year growth across India and Europe

- $2.5 billion+ in aggregated freight intelligence

- Partnerships with leading shippers including, Kimberly-Clark, Pernod Ricard, Perfetti Van Melle, Apollo Tyres and many others

- Collaboration with 2,200+ carriers across 80,000+ freight routes globally

- Optimized/Transacted > $500 million+ in freight spends globally

- $21 million+ in savings delivered

- Recognised and backed by Shell, Walmart (Flipkart), and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) alumni

These indicators demonstrate how LogisticsNow's grid and intelligence models support B2B enterprises in managing and optimizing freight at scale, to become the single source of truth for all things freight and sustainable logistics.

Quote

A spokesperson for LogisticsNow said:"Sustainability pays back for governments and enterprises in logistics. Our win at the Supernova Challenge reinforces this truth and motivates us to go further. By harnessing transparency, data, and collaboration, we are building logistics ecosystems that are cleaner, more efficient, and economically rewarding. We look forward to working with leaders around the world to shape a greener, smarter, and more resilient logistics future."

Company Background

LogisticsNow is a freight intelligence company headquartered in Mumbai. The company builds digital infrastructure that connects shippers, carriers, and supply-chain partners through data-driven insights. Its Smart Logistics Grid, LoRRI.ai, combines AI, network analytics, and freight intelligence to support enterprises in planning, managing and optimizing freight operations across multiple geographies.

Join us in shaping the future of sustainable logistics. Connect with us at partner@logisticsnow.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)