Guwahati, Jan 14 (PTI) Only 19 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the states lowest detection of coronavirus cases in nine months, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The tally thus went up to 2,16,762 while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,065, it said.

The state reported 19 new cases, the lowest since May 19 last year, and these were detected out of 5,995 tests, which is also considerably lower than the daily tests usually conducted due to the ongoing Bhogali Bihu festival in the state.

Altogether 62,33,827 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Assam so far. The number of active cases in the state is currently 2,991.

The bulletin said that 31 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 2,12,703. Three other patients have migrated to other states.

It said that 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

