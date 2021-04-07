Guwahati, Apr 7 (PTI) Assam reported 195 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 2,19,027, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Assam currently has 847 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,15,722 people have recovered from the disease, including 31 on Wednesday, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.49 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 1,111, it said.

The state has so far tested 73,32,580 samples for COVID-19, including 21,162 on Wednesday, it said.

The NHM bulletin further said that a total of 11,30,808 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 2,03,263 people have got the second dose.

