Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Assam recorded 214 new coronavirus infections and two fresh fatalities on Wednesday, taking the state's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 6,15,995, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

The number of positive cases detected during the day was seven more from the previous day with the positivity rate increasing to 0.66 per cent from 0.56 per cent on Tuesday.

The new cases were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan (123), Kamrup (Rural)-12, Jorhat (11), and Sonitpur, among others during the day.

The COVD-19 death toll rose to 6,081 with two more persons succumbing to the infection during the day.

The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes.

The new cases were detected out of 32,531 tests, less than 36,720 tests conducted the previous day, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state have so far reached 2,55,60,790.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,596 as against 1,629 on Tuesday, according to the bulletin.

A total of 6,06,971 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 245 patients on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.54 percent.

The cumulative beneficiaries inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state is 3,21,40,828. PTI DG

