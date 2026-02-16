VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: The Premier Law Badminton League Season 2 (PLBL Season 2), supported by the Ministry of Law and Justice and powered by title sponsor Jindal Steel, concluded successfully after two high energy days of competitive action. The prestigious legal fraternity sports event once again demonstrated how sports can unite professionals beyond the courtroom.

The tournament was graced by Hon'ble Union Minister of Law and Justice Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and renowned industrialist Naveen Jindal as Chief Guests. Their presence added immense prestige to the national badminton league for lawyers, motivating participants to promote fitness, teamwork and professional camaraderie.

Eight dynamic teams competed in this season of the Premier Law Badminton League, each owned by distinguished members of the legal community:

- Bench Breakers - Owned by Tushar Mehta

- Law Shuttlers - Owned by Vikas Singh

- Courtroom Smashers - Owned by eminent advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi, who also serves as the Chairperson for the National Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel

- Badminton Barristers - Owned by Prabhu Tandon

- Net Notice - Owned by Vivek Sood

- Legal Aces - Owned by Manoj Kumar Singh

- Litigation Legends - Owned by Peeyush Bhatia

- Verdict Squad - Owned by Sanjanthi Poovayya

The grand finale of PLBL Season 2 witnessed an electrifying clash between Net Notice and Courtroom Smashers. Both teams displayed exceptional athleticism, strategy and determination in what became one of the most thrilling matches of the league. After a high intensity battle, Team Courtroom Smashers emerged as the proud champions of Premier Law Badminton League Season 2.

The winning squad featured Raj Saraswat, Amarnath, team captain Dinesh Rohilla, Lakshman, Himanshu Mishra, Pallavi D., Vishal and Sheethal D., each playing a vital role in securing the championship title. The runner up team Net Notice, led by captain Jatin and comprising Shreyas, Sheela, Ashwin, Vinaya, Iqbal, Anoop Minocha and Amit Dhalla, earned widespread appreciation for their consistent performance and remarkable sportsmanship.

The event was seamlessly curated by Ms. Abantika Deka, Founder of Deka Events, who successfully blended professional excellence with competitive sportsmanship. Under her leadership, the legal community badminton tournament provided a powerful platform for networking, collaboration and healthy competition.

The league concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony, celebrating the champions and honoring all participants. Premier Law Badminton League Season 2 has firmly established itself as a leading sports initiative within the Indian legal fraternity, setting a high benchmark for future editions.

