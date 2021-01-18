Guwahati, Jan 18 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,864 on Monday as 33 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,075, a health bulletin said.

A total of 5,542 people have so far received COVID vaccines in the state, including 2,014 during the day.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 15, followed by Dibrugarh (four) and Cachar and Kamrup Rural (three each), it said.

As many as 139 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 98.21 per cent.

A total of 1,347 coronavirus patients have died so far due to other reasons, the bulletin said.

The state now has 1,464 active coronavirus cases, while 2,12,975 patients have died and three have migrated to other states so far, it said.

Assam has so far tested over 62.80 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 18,649 in the last 24 hours.

