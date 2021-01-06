Guwahati, Jan 6 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,16,424 as 43 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,057 as no new fatality due to the disease was reported on Wednesday, it said.

The current death rate in the state now is 0.49 per cent.

The state now has 3,039 active COVID-19 cases, while three patients have migrated to other states.

Seventy-nine more people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,12,325.

The state has so far tested 61,16,867 samples for COVID-19, including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.

The first COVID-19 case in Assam was reported on March 31 last year and the first death on April 10, 2020.

