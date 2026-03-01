Iran's Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh (left) and Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Abdolrahim Mousavi (right) (Photo/ Reuters)

Tehran [Iran], March 1 (ANI): Iranian Army's Chief of Staff, Abdul Rahim Mousavi, and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh were killed in the Israeli-US strikes in Iran, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday citing Iran's state-run media IRNA.

IRNA' report further said that said more commanders of the armed forces were also killed and that their names would be announced later.

Earlier today, the Israeli Air Force said its jets carried out strikes on military targets in Iran, reportedly killing seven top Iranian defence officials, including Ali Shamkhani and Mohammad Pakpour.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force shared, "IAF fighter jets precisely struck military targets across Iran, eliminating 7 senior officials of the Iranian Defense Leadership: Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Pakpour, Saleh Asadi, Mohammad Shirazi, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Hossein Jabal Amelian, Reza Mozaffari-Nia. The world is a better place without them.

Israeli-US strikes into Iran resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The strikes which have been labelled by the Israeli Defence Forces as Operation Roaring Lion, comes after months of close and joint planning with the U.S. Armed Forces, IDF's Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said in a video message on Sunday.

He added, "Our mission could not be more clear. The IDF will continue to act to remove emerging threats against Israel because the price of an action is too high".

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

In response to the ongoing heightened tension in the Gulf region, the situation prompted India to initiate diplomatic outreach and expressions of solidarity among regional and international leaders.

According to reporting by Al Jazeera, Iran has launched coordinated attacks on US-linked targets across several Gulf Arab states in response to what Tehran described as a large-scale joint assault on its territory by the United States and Israel, raising concerns of a wider regional conflict.

Iranian authorities confirmed on Saturday that strikes had been carried out against multiple locations, the Fars news agency reported. The reported targets include sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, countries that host US military installations and airbases.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that Israeli and US military facilities in the Middle East had been hit by "powerful Iranian missile strikes," warning that operations would continue.

"This operation will persist without interruption until the enemy is decisively defeated," the IRGC said, adding that all US assets in the region are regarded as legitimate targets. (ANI)

