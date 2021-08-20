Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,83,458 on Friday as 708 more people tested positive for the infection deaths, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,551, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 12.83 Lakh Net Subscribers in June 2021; Nearly 48% of Total Net Additions In Age Group Of 18-25 Years.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, recorded the highest number of cases at 164, followed by Lakhimpur (42), Golaghat and Nalbari (39 each).

Also Read | Sanskrit Day 2021: Rajasthan to Organise Week-Long Celebration from August 22.

Two fresh fatalities were registered in Jorhat, and one each in Barpeta, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Tinsukia.

A total of 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments, so far, it said.

The state now has 6,910 active cases, while 569,650 people have recovered so far, including 734 in the last 24 hours.

Assam has tested over 2.08 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including slightly more than one lakh on Friday, the bulletin said.

The state has inoculated 1.53 crore people to date, including 26.86 lakh on Friday. PTI DG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)