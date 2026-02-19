VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, announced the launch of Purva Silversky, a premium residential development in Hebbagodi, Electronic City, off Hosur Road, Bengaluru.

Spread across approximately 6.99 acres, the project comprises 356 exclusive residences across three iconic 32-storey towers. The project Purva Silversky offers nearly 88% open-to-sky spaces. It is positioned as a low-density development with just four residences per floor, offering enhanced privacy, openness, and elevated living.

Strategically located in one of Bengaluru's most established technology corridors, Purva Silversky enjoys excellent connectivity to major IT hubs, corporate parks, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail destinations. The project is located just about 900 metres from the Huskur Metro Station, ensuring seamless access to key parts of the city and proximity to over 15 IT parks within a 10-minute radius.

The development features expansive 3, 4 & 5 BHK residences, along with select larger-format homes, with unit sizes ranging from approximately 1,864 sq ft to over 5,300 sq ft. Each residence is thoughtfully designed to maximise natural light, ventilation, and spatial efficiency, complemented by premium finishes and private decks that enhance the living experience. With 270-degree open views, the homes are planned to deliver a sense of space and visual openness rarely found in urban developments.

The project places strong emphasis on holistic wellbeing and community living. It includes a 17,700 sq ft clubhouse and more than 45 curated lifestyle amenities, spread across a 1.7-acre elevated podium, alongside landscaped open spaces and a serene forest walkway with more than 200 trees. Amenities are thoughtfully planned around wellness, leisure, recreation, and everyday living, catering to the evolving lifestyle needs of contemporary urban families.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, "Purva Silversky reflects our continued commitment to creating thoughtfully designed homes in locations that offer strong long-term value. Electronic City has evolved into a mature residential destination with robust infrastructure, strong employment drivers, and sustained end-user demand, making it an ideal setting for a premium, low-density development."

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited, added, "Purva Silversky, located within Bengaluru's established Electronic City corridor, caters to the evolving needs of today's homebuyers by bringing living spaces closer to the workplace. With several large companies nearby, the project enables shorter commutes, allowing residents to better balance their productivity and personal lives, while also offering strong connectivity to the larger parts of the city. Every element, from master planning and spatial design to amenities and materials, has been curated to balance architecture with nature, privacy with community, and functionality with aesthetics."

Purva Silversky is expected to cater primarily to end-users seeking spacious, well-designed homes with strong connectivity and a holistic lifestyle offering in one of Bengaluru's key growth corridors. Homes are priced at Rs 12,100+ per sq ft (excluding statutory and other charges).

The project is RERA-registered (PRM/KA/RERA/1251/310/PR/151225/008338) and is scheduled for completion in 2030.

