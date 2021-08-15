Guwahati, Aug 14 (PTI) Assam on Saturday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 5,482, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state mounted 5,79,488 as 755 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

Three fresh fatalities were registered in Nalbari and one each in Barpeta, Charaideo, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural and Sivasagar.

Currently, the COVID death rate is at 0.95 per cent, and 1,347 coronavirus-positive patients have so far died in the state due to other ailments.

Of the new cases, 124 were reported from Kamrup Metro, 70 from Barpeta, 47 from Jorhat and 41 from Golaghat.

At least 969 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,64,230, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.37 per cent.

Assam now has 8,429 active cases, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases were detected from 1,07,473 sample tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 0.70 per cent.

The state has tested over 2.02 crore samples for COVID-19 so far, it said.

Over 1.38 crore people have been inoculated with around 24 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

