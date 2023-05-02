Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 2 (ANI): Assam Rifles apprehended five cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (Niki Sumi) from Zunheboto on Monday.

The apprehended individuals include the Town Commander of NSCN (Niki Sumi), three military wing cadres and a civil wing cadre. They were apprehended in an operation by Assam Rifles based on a specific input.

The cadres were in possession of two point 32 pistols, ten live rounds and contraband and extortion receipts.

Apprehended individuals, weapons and contraband were handed over to Zunheboto police. (ANI)

