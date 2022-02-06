Assam Rifles arrests four members of different insurgent groups from Imphal (Photo/ANI)

Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 6 (ANI): Assam Rifles has arrested four members of different insurgent groups in two separate joint operations with Manipur police from Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur.

"Mantripukhri and Keithelmanbi Battalions of Assam Rifles apprehended one KCP(PWG) and three United National Liberation Front (UNLF) insurgents from Imphal East and Imphal West Districts, Manipur on Thursday," said an official statement of the Assam Rifles.

The cadres were arrested with arms and ammunition, it added. (ANI)

