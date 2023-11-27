Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Assam Rifles marked the conclusion of the National Integration Tour with a flag ceremony upon their return to Kohima from Delhi and Amritsar.

A group of 24 villagers from Ruzazho were warmly welcomed back after an 11-day journey through the National Capital and Amritsar, Punjab.

Also Read | Tech Jobs in India: Global Cryptocurrency Platform Coinbase To Expand Its Employee Base in India, Despite Halting Its Services Earlier in Country, Says Report.

"Assam Rifles Flagged in the National Integration Tour upon its return to Nagaland from Delhi on November 27. As the 24 villagers of Ruzazho village of Nagaland's Phek District returned to Kohima from their enriching National Integration Tour of Delhi and Amritsar, it was ushered and flagged in by Major General Vikas Lakhera, Sena Medal, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North)," as per a HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) Press Release.

The tour started from Kohima on November 16, undertaking 11 days of enthralling exploration to the Red Fort, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, National Science Museum, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and a ravishing cultural extravaganza offered by the bustling streets of Delhi Haat.

Also Read | Child Trafficking Racket Busted by Bengaluru Police, Four Including Three Women Arrested, 20-Day-Old Baby Rescued.

"The tour also gave an opportunity to interact with Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar and the President of India during their visit to the National Capital. The team further embarked on a train journey to Amritsar, wherein the villagers witnessed the Beating Retreat Ceremony at the Wagah Attari Border, which embedded in them the colours and feelings of national pride and patriotism," as per the release.

The villagers also visited Jallianwala Bagh and the Golden Temple during their visit to Amritsar. The tour served its purpose in integrating the North East with the heart of the country and opening new avenues for future developmental and cooperative measures.

"Addressing the gathering, IGAR (N) exhorted in the Nagamese language to the villagers of Ruzazho Village and encouraged participation in future tours that could benefit the common masses," the release stated.

At the end of the Flag In Ceremony, Group photograph alongwith Pipe Band display by Assam Rifles fueled the gathering with joy and happiness. The villagers of Ruzazho village wholeheartedly thanked the Assam Rifles for undertaking such a landmark initiative and promised their future cooperation in other such confidence building measures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)