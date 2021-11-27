Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], November 27 (ANI): Assam Rifles foiled cross-border narcotics trafficking of brown sugar worth Rs 1.20 crores in Tengnoupal district in Manipur.

"Assam Rifles foils cross border narcotics trafficking in Manipur. Tengnoupal Battalion of AssamRifles, on November, foiled narcotics trafficking of Brown Sugar worth Rs 1.20 crores in Tengnoupal District, Manipur," Assam Rifles said in a tweet.

In another operation on November 25, Assam Rifles seized 95000 WIY Pills worth Rs 3 crore at Tadubi Village in Senapati district of Manipur. (ANI)

