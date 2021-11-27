New Delhi, November 27: The prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged on Saturday, November 27 across the metros. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the fuel rates constant today as well, making it the 23rd consecutive day that the prices have remained static. The fuel rates have reached record high with petrol prices breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the countries. In Delhi, the price is being sold at Rs 103.97 per litre on Saturday, November 27 and the price of diesel stands at Rs 86.67 per lire in the national capital on Saturday. Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 10, Diesel by Rs 5 Per Litre in Punjab After Charanjit Singh Channi Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

The price of petrol stands at Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai on Saturday, November 27. Meanwhile, one litre diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 in the capital city of Maharashtra on Saturday as the fuel rates remain steady. The price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai in May this year and had remained above it since then. Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 5, Diesel by Rs 4 Per Litre in Rajasthan After Ashok Gehlot Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On November 27, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 103.97 Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43

The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 104.67 per litre on November 27, Saturday. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.79 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Saturday with the fuel rates remaining constant today as well. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.40 per litre and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively on Saturday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2021 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).