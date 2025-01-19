Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Assam Rifles and Mizoram police seized explosives including gelatin sticks and detonators in Aizawl, The team also arrested one person, officials said.

According to a press release of Assam Rifles, acting on specific intelligence of movement of explosives along the Aijal Club, Khatla Road in Aizawl, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police jointly established a Mobile Vehice Check Post on Saturday night.

"The troops intercepted a vehicle moving from Aizawl to Cherhlun and recovered 30 gelatin sticks and 20 detonators. The recovered items were handed over to Mizoram Police," said in the press statement.

Earlier on January 15, in a major success operation, the Mizoram police in partnership with a sister intelligence agency, seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 6 AK series rifles in the Mamit district, officials said.

Albert Lalnunpuia, Additional Public Relation Officer of Mizoram police said that the arms and ammunition were recovered from the outskirts of Saithah village within the jurisdiction of West Phaileng Police Station in Mamit District on January 15.

Police also arrested five persons including a leader of the Chin National Front (CNF), an insurgent group based in Myanmar.

"This operation is one of the largest arms recoveries in Mizoram, delivering a stern warning to illegal operators in the region. During the operation, the Mizoram police team seized 6 numbers of AK-47 rifles, 10050 cartridges of AK ammunition, and 13 numbers of magazines. With this catch, a serious threat to regional peace and stability has been neutralised," the senior police official said.

He further said that five accused have been arrested in connection with this arms seizure.

"Among those detained is a notable leader of the Chin National Front (CNF), an insurgent group based in Myanmar. The arrest of such a high-profile individual is a significant achievement in counter-insurgency operations in the state of Mizoram. Preliminary investigation reveals that the confiscated arms and ammunition were intended for trade between the Chin National Front (CNF) from Myanmar - a prominent rebel organization - and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDFP), another insurgent group active in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh. This operation highlights the trans-national character of illegal arms dealings and emphasizes the ongoing threats to regional stability. Mizoram Police has registered a case at West Phaileng Police Station of Mamit District. Further investigation to dismantle the arms smuggling network is underway," the senior police official said. (ANI)

