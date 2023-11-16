Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 16 (ANI): Assam Rifles has organised a four-day excursion tour to Kaziranga National Park for the students of Assam Rifles Public School, Agartala, from November 15 to 19.

The tour was flagged off by Brigadier Vikram Guleria, Commander Agartala Sector Assam Rifles, wherein 36 students along with three teachers and three persons of Assam Rifles started their journey to Kaziranga National Park.

The Commander addressed all students coming from different backgrounds including those from BPL (Below Poverty Line) families and teachers before flagging off the tour. He talked about Kaziranga National Park, its inception, importance, the variety of wildlife that the park encompasses, and the aim behind undertaking such a tour.

The students will be reaching Kaziranga National Park on Thursday and will be part of a wildlife safari followed by a visit to Orchid Garden on 17 Nov 2023. They shall also be witnessing a cultural show as well.

The Principal of the School highlighted that the aim of such an initiative is to give an insight into the rich and varied culture of North Eastern states as well as understand the wide diversity across the country in different spheres and still the country remains one.

He also appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles for organising such events for the progress and overall development of students and promoting National Integration at grassroots levels. (ANI)

