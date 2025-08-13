Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 13 (ANI): Ahead of 79th Independence Day, Assam Rifles on Wednesday organised two patriotic events -- Tiranga March from Zokhawsang to Zemabawk and a spirited Tiranga Run to celebrate the spirit of patriotism, unity, and national pride.

The Tiranga March witnessed the spirited participation of 100 combatants marching proudly with the National Flag held aloft. The sight of soldiers carrying the Tricolour caught the attention of civilians along the route, who stopped to watch, wave, and revel in the moment, a release said.

The 5 km "Josh" Tiranga Run saw 30 civilians running shoulder-to-shoulder with combatants under the fluttering Tricolour. Commencing with the chants of patriotic slogans, the run echoed with enthusiasm and symbolised unity, patriotism and celebrated the nation's hard-earned freedom.

Meanwhile, Chief Ministers of several BJP-led states took part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Wednesday and hoisted the tricolour at their residences ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the tricolour at his residence and wrote on X, "The proclamation of our unity, the resolve of our integrity, the eternal symbol of our sovereignty and pride... 'Our Tricolour' Let us join the #HarGharTiranga campaign...Jai Hind!"

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hoisted the tricolour at his residence in Chandigarh, while Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hoisted the flag in Gandhinagar.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the flag at their residence in Delhi's Krishna Menon Marg and participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.

Visuals from his residence showed him hoisting the several feet long Tiranga on his terrace, while the residence was also draped with the colours of the Indian flag.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes. (ANI)

