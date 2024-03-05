Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 5 (ANI): In yet another success in its fight against smuggling operations, Assam Rifles recovered heroin weighing 936 grams worth Rs 6.55 crore and apprehended an individual in the general area of Zokhawthar Champhai district on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the entire consignment of heroin worth Rs 6,55,20,000 and the apprehended individual were handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings.

To apprehend those responsible for smuggling, Assam Rifles and Police conducted separate operations on March 3 and 4, 2024. The ongoing smuggling of drug items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram. (ANI)

