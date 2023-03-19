The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles with the seized items and apprehended person (ANI)

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 19 (ANI): Security Forces have recovered Heroin worth over Rs two crores and apprehended one person.

The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 35 soap cases (443 gm) Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 2,21,50,000 in General Area Neuva Section, Bawngkawn, Durtlang Road, Aizawl and apprehended one individual on Saturday.

In a crusade against smuggling activities, the operation was carried out by a combined team of the Aizawl Battalion and Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl based on specific information.According to an official release, The approximate cost of the recovered No 4 Heroin is Rs 2,21,50,000 (Rupees two crore twenty-one lakh fifty thousand only).

The recovered consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl on 18 March 2023 for further legal proceedings.

The Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles has alone recovered a huge amount of No 4 Heroin and Narcotics in the past in and around Aizawl which is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the "Sentinels of Northeast" have been working round the clock to keep the city safe by launching operations against all illegal activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

